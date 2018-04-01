Mrs. Glenise Young Cordell, age 73, of Armuchee, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Cordell was born on June 9, 1944, in the home of her parents in Pine Log, Ga., daughter of Mamie Lucille Edmonson Young and the late Joe Young. She attended West Rome High School and married in 1960. Prior to retirement in 2010, Mrs. Cordell was an aide in the healthcare field for over 50 years. She was a great cook who enjoyed feeding people, efficient and avid cleaner, and loved to grow and cultivate flowers. In addition to her father, Mrs. Cordell was preceded in death by a brother, R. L. Young; sister, Janie Crosby; sister-in-law, Charlene Young.
Survivors include her mother, Lucille Edmonson Young, Rome; three children, Telisa Chapman (Mark), Rome, Darlene Shore (Tommy Roberts), Armuchee, Ray Floyd, Armuchee; seven grandchildren, Hanna Everett (Brandon), Rome, Savanna Knight (Joe), Lindale, Mattie Chapman, Jacksonville, Ala., Holly Shore Ozment (Ben), Summerville, Heather Shore (Glenn Norman), Cedartown, Chris Floyd (Liz), Rome, Chad Floyd, Armuchee; two brothers, Bobby Young (Joan), Gordonsville, Tenn., Jimmy Young, Rome; brother-in-law, JR Crosby, Calhoun; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 6:00 PM, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Pastor Dan Hyde officiating and the eulogy given by her daughter, Telisa Chapman. Inurnment will follow in at a later date in Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Rydal, Ga.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Floyd Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 1869 Floyd Springs Road, Armuchee, Ga., 30105.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.