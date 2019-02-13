Mrs. Glenda Henderson York, age 81, of Lindale, passed away Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. York was born in Lindale, Ga., on November 23, 1937, daughter of the late Marvin Clifford Henderson and Essie Glenora Williams Henderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Fain York, on December 14, 2010, and by her brother, Charlie Henderson, on June 16, 2003.
She was a 1955 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale, graduating third in her class. Mrs. York went to work at Pepperell Manufacturing Co. in Lindale in 1964 and was employed there for 34 years in various clerical positions as it changed to West Point Pepperell and Greenwood Mills. After the Lindale Mill began closing, she was employed for five years in the operating department at Georgia Power prior to her retirement.
Mrs. York attended First Baptist Church of Lindale and was a member of the Survivors Sunday School class. She was also active with the "River City Ramblers."
Survivors include two daughters, Kelly York Simmons (Ricky), Dallas, and Karla York Holland, Covington; two sons, Kevin York (Ronna), Acworth, and Kyle York (Kara Phillips), Armuchee; eight grandchildren, Lyndsey and Kelsey York, both of Atlanta; Dustin Simmons, Dallas; Donovan Simmons (Peyton Smith), Rockmart; Tanner Holland, Covington; Tory Holland Pettit (Brandon), Madison; Lauren and Will York, both of Silver Creek; two great grandchildren, Leighton Pettit, Madison, and Easton Simmons, Rockmart; her sister, Diane Henderson Cooper, Lindale; her brother, Gary Henderson (Jane), Dalton; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with her cousin, Barry Henderson, officiating. Private interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from noon until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lindale, P.O. Box 26, Lindale, Ga., 30147.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.