Glenda Faye Miller, 72, of 4 Tency Lane, died Wednesday morning, May 15.
Mrs. Miller was born on April 17, 1947, in Floyd County, the daughter of the late Hoyt and Inez Vines.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Obree Lee Miller. Survivors include her son, Jason Lee Miller; five grandchildren, Phillip Miller, Erin Miller, C.J. Miller, Matthew Miller, and Madison Miller; two brothers, Bobby Vines and Chris Vines; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at the Floyd Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Miller, Phillip Miller, C.J. Miller, Matthew Miller, and Chris Vines. The family will receive family and friends on Monday, May 20, at Daniel's Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.