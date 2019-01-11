Mrs. Glenda Faye Bowman, age 70, of Adairsville, passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Bowman was born in Rome, Georgia, on May 17, 1948, daughter of the late Samuel Vance Dillard and the late Edna Louise Hawkins Dillard.
She was a graduate of East Rome High School and for several years had been associated with the Kroger food stores in Rome, Marietta, and Calhoun. She was a member of Glory Tabernacle. She loved puzzles, going to the beach, and being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include, two sons, Bradley Bowman, Adairsville, and Scottie Bowman (Sheri), Cartersville; two brothers, Jimmy Dillard (Lillian), Rome, and Jerry Dillard (Ann), Montgomery, Ala.; four grandchildren, Alexis Bowman, Colby Bowman, Brandi Botts, and Tracee Rogers; six great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Scott Lambert will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday at 1:30 p.m. and include Jamie Botts, Michael Gohm, Randal Bowman, Brian Bowman, Colby Bowman, and Chris Hood.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.