Mrs. Glenda Ann Tomlinson Poole, age 79, of Armuchee, passed away Thursday evening, June 7, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Poole was born in Gordon County, Ga. on September 18, 1938, daughter of the late Winford and Irene Chastain Tomlinson. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jolene Treadaway and Florene Taylor, and by four brothers, Jack, Junior, Dan, and Lamar Tomlinson. Mrs. Poole was a homemaker and was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Thankful Sunday School Class and had worked in the nursery for many years. She was a member of Hill House Garden Club in Calhoun and had been active in other civic clubs and organizations but had spent most of her time with her husband, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Clinton Poole, to whom she was married on February 28, 1959; four sons, Jerome Poole (Jen), Rome, Keith Poole (Cindy), Armuchee, Mark Poole, Armuchee, and Phelan Poole (Christy), Armuchee; nine grandchildren, Alisha Coleman (Chris), Rome; Bethany Allison (Scooter), Rome; Josh Poole, Armuchee; Hunter Poole, Rome; Hailey Poole, Rome; Madison Poole, Armuchee; Brady Poole, Armuchee; Blake Poole (Marley), Armuchee; and Brice Poole, Armuchee; six great grandchildren, Jack and Hydee Allison, Addison and James Coleman, Peyton and Phenleigh Poole; a brother, Max Tomlinson; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 11, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.