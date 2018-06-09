Mrs. Glenda Ann Tomlinson Poole, age 79, of Armuchee, passed away Thursday evening, June 7, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 11, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry and the Rev. Clyde Hampton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 5 until 8 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
