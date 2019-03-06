Mr. Glen Ray Roberson, age 58, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Mr. Roberson was born in Rome, Georgia, on July 20, 1960, son of Mattie Louise Hall Roberson and the late Harlan J. Roberson. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Tammy M. Roberson and Patricia A. Roberson. Mr. Roberson worked in the textile industry and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his mother, Mattie L. Roberson, Warner Robins; three children, Christopher Roberson, Dallas, Charles Roberson, Rome, and Christie Tanner, Rome; four siblings, Dale Roberson (Carmen), Villa Rica; Jimmy Roberson (Lynn), Cartersville; Sue Cook (Randy), Warner Robins; and Delores Buchannon (Robert), California; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel with Mr. Randy Cook officiating. Private inurnment will be at Rome Memorial Park at a later date.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.