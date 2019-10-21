Mr. Eddie Lee Glanton, age 80, of Summerville, GA, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Mr. Glanton was born May 24, 1939, in Cedartown, GA, son of the late Eddie Glanton, Sr. and Katherine McIntosh Glanton. He was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, and prior to his retirement, was employed with Southern Railroad. In addition to his parents, Mr. Glanton was preceded in death by his son, Edward Glanton; a daughter, Pamela Glanton; sisters, Betty Jean Glanton Watkins, Cathy Glanton, and Patricia Glanton; and a brother, Nelson Glanton. Mr. Glanton is survived by his wife, Annie Mae Stewart Glanton; sons, Gerald Stewart and Sheridon Jones; daughters, Karen (Grady) Glanton Dublin, Sharon Glanton Nichols, and Cindy (Carlos) Wiggins Spivey; brothers, Richard Glanton, Sr., Reginald Glanton; sisters, Virginia Glanton Wright, Phyllis James; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Mr. Glanton will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at New Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Roach officiating. Interment will follow in Summerville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews and grandsons. Flower girls will be granddaughters and nieces. Mr. Glanton will be in state at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and the family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday. Mason Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Eddie Lee Glanton who died on Friday. To share your condolences with the family online, please visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com.