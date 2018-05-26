Mrs. Gladys Nell Roberts Casey, age 84, of Rome, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Casey was born May 9, 1934 in Chattooga County, a daughter of the late James Roberts and Sally Lois Adams Roberts. She was a member of North Rome Church of God and retired from the Favorite Markets. Mrs. Casey was preceded in death by several siblings.
Survivors include sons, Steve (Bonnie) Boyd, Lake Alfred, Fla.; Ken (Beth) Boyd, Armuchee; Michael Boyd, Armuchee; Ronnie (Gloria) Casey, Silver Creek; daughter, Kristi Casey-Hart, Armuchee; brother, Frank Roberts, Raleigh, N.C.; sisters, Lois (Charlie) Payne, Rome; Jewel Brown, Trion; 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Casey’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.