Mrs. Gladys Nell Roberts Casey, age 84, of Rome, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018,at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home,2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow inSunday'sedition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.