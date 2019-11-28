Mr. Gene Walton Gilbreath, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Gilbreath was born in Rome, GA on October 15, 1940, son of the late Earnest Walton Gilbreath and the late Dealva Fuller Gilbreath. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Mac Gilbreath, and by 3 sisters. Mr. Gilbreath was a graduate of Armuchee High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a former manager at Southern Bell/Bell South/ AT&T and a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Mr. Gilbreath was a long-time member of American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard. He was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife and best friend, Jane Elizabeth "Libby" Atchley Gilbreath, to whom he was married on February 1, 1962; daughter, Sherri Gilbreath-Peek (David), Rome; son, Jeff Gilbreath (Danette Edwards), Rome; 3 grandchildren, Savannah Sampson, Rome, Dalton Gilbreath, Rome, and Jake Gilbreath, Armuchee; great-grandson, Carson Bailey, Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 2 pm until 5 pm. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday at 1:30 pm and include: Active: Jeff Gilbreath, Dalton Gilbreath, Jake Gilbreath, Carson Bailey, Richard Camp and Chip Atchley; Honorary: Sam Lowrey, Bill Conroy, Vann Stansell and Roy Barefoot. Henderson & Sons Funeral Homes, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
Dec 1
Visitation
Sunday, December 1, 2019
2:00PM-5:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Dec 2
Funeral Service
Monday, December 2, 2019
2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Dec 2
Interment
Monday, December 2, 2019
Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery
6648 Big Texas Valley Road, NW
Rome, GA 30161
