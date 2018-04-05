Gerrell Andrews Smith died on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Shannon, Georgia on November 19, 1929 to the late Fitzhugh and Maude Andrews. As a child she and her family moved to Rome. She was the youngest of nine children. Gerrell was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Walter, J.C., and James; and her sisters, Lillian Hall, Edna Patterson, and Grace Joyner.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 70 years, Paul E. Smith; her daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Tom Sills; her grandchildren, Paul and Chris; a brother, Calvin (Alice) Andrews, and a sister, Sybil Hill, also survive, along with nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Smith was a long-time member of Second Avenue Baptist Church, having attended from the time she was a child when it was called Maple Street Baptist Church. She was employed for over thirty years at National City Bank, was a member of the American Cancer Society, and the Spade and Trowel Garden Club. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Daniels Funeral Home. The service will be held at Second Avenue Baptist Church on Friday, April 6, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. Family visitation will be held at the church beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Second Avenue Baptist Church.