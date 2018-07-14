Ms. Geraldine Rice, age 89, of Rome, passed away at a local hospital Friday, July 13, 2018.
Ms. Rice was born on October 20, 1928 in Madison County, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late R.M. “Bob” Rice and Bessie Walker Rice. She was preceded in death by three sisters, B-Ann Rice, Teresa Hammonds and Nannie Allen Brownlow, a niece, Nannette “Nan” Loveless and a nephew Ed Brownlow.
Prior to her retirement she was associated with Celanese Mills and J.B. Cloth Shop. Ms. Rice was a member of the Second Avenue Baptist Church, Rome. She was also an avid Traveler and a member of the River City Ramblers. She had a passion for quilting and was a member of the Lavender Mountain Quilters.
Survivors include one nephew, Robert “Bobby” Brownlow of Rome; two nieces, Babs Holcombe of Grant, Alabama, Jamice Wilson of Alpharetta, Ga.; one great-nephew, Jamie Lambert; nine great-nieces, Eydie Lambert, Cindy Collum, Mollie Heard, Shannon Gowan, Cindy Kinnemer, Stacy Gillen, Christian Achatz, Jessica Babbington, and Kelly Wilson. Also surviving are six great-great nephews, four great-great nieces and four great-great-great nieces.
Pallbeareers include, Jamie Lambert, Dana Collum, Randall Heard, Josh Bailey, Trent Heard, Drew Heard, Avery Heard, and Cameron Collum. Honorary pallbearers are Cody Smith, Paul Greene and Patrick Collum.
The family will receive friends at Second Avenue Baptist Church Monday, July 16, 2018, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Monty Stallins officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.