Mr. Gerald Owen Headrick, age 76, of Plainville, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Floyd Medical Center.
Mr. Headrick was born in Floyd County, Georgia on December 31, 1941, son of the late James Calvin Headrick, Sr. and the late Evelyn Ann Dill Headrick Wynne. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Annette Headrick Conine, by a brother-in-law, Bobby Conine, and by a brother, James Calvin "Brother" Headrick, Jr.
Mr. Headrick was a graduate of East Rome High School and prior to his retirement, he worked with General Electric Company. Mr. Headrick was of the Baptist faith. In his younger years, he loved to play golf and pool. He still enjoyed watching golf on T.V. every chance he got. He also loved watching football games and discussing golf and football with his son, Jeff.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Cynthia Faye Rogers Headrick, to whom he was married on August 4, 1962; one daughter, Andrea Headrick Clark, and her husband, Keith, of Plainville; one son, Jeffrey Owen Headrick, and his wife, Sandy, of Rome; 5 grandchildren, Austin Headrick (Jasmine), Gracie Headrick and Bella Headrick, all of Rome, Hannah Clark of Plainville and Michaela Clark (Jeff) of West Virginia; one great-grandson, Mason, of West Virginia. Survivors also include nephews, Steve (Judy), Joe and Alan Conine, of Alabama as well as great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Phil Wade officiating a short service immediately following. Private Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, by 2:15 PM and include: Austin Headrick, Keith Clark, Steve Conine, Joe Conine, Alan Conine and Tony Pope.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.