Mr. Gerald Lee Nesbit, age 71, of Lindale, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Joey Ineichen officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.