Mrs. Georgia Dennis Ragland was born in Eatonton, Ga., on April 6, 1925, to the late Son Smith and Annie Mae Smith. She married the late Charlie Dennis and six children where born to this union. She attended Bell Chapel School and retired from Redmond Regional Medical Center in 1994 as a dietary supervisor. She was a faithful member of Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the mother's board and food ministry.
She was also a member of Sisters Overcoming Loss (S.O.L.) of Rome. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music and cooking. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Eve J. Nelson; brothers, Henry Smith Sr. and Edward Smith; daughter, Georgia May Dennis; son, Danny L. Dennis; husband, the Rev. Willie C. Ragland.
She leaves to cherish her memory four sons, Lewis E. Dennis, Larry C. (Diane) Dennis, Smitty R. Dennis, and Jimmy G. Dennis, all of Rome, Ga.; a sister, Willie May Ringer; 19 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews. A special niece/daughter, Annie (Danny) Wells, a special daughter-in-law, Barbara Dennis, and three special neighbors, Ruth Jones, Peggy Dean, and Sandra Boddie, also survive.
A very special thanks to all at Homestead Hospice of Cartersville, Ga.
Funeral services for Mrs. Georgia Dennis Ragland, age 93, of Rome, Georgia, will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Smith Street, Rome, Ga., with Pastor Bryant Steans officiating. Interment will follow at East View Cemetery.
The body will lie in state from 12:00 noon until the hour of service. The family will be receiving friends at the residence of her son, Larry Dennis, 125 Jim Lee Drive, Rome, Ga., 30161.
A wake will be held Thursday, November 15, 2018, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.