Georgia Cumming Hardwick, age 82, died peacefully in her sleep on September 9, 2018, after a brief illness. Ms. Hardwick was the second of three children born to Corrie Virginia Cumming and John Freeman Cumming of Rome.
Ms. Hardwick attended the University of Alabama and Emory University, and later received two graduate degrees from the University of West Georgia. She was a much-beloved history teacher in the Calhoun, Ga., school system for over 25 years.
Predeceased by both parents and her brother, John Freeman Cumming Jr., Ms. Hardwick is survived by her daughters, Shields Harris (Jack), Mary Owen (Dan), and Frances Morgan; her grandchildren, Georgia Wooller (Teddy), Baldwin Chambless (Nick), Jackson Harris (Kendall), Andrews Owen, Henry Owen, and Mary Shields Draper; and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Cumming Johnson, of Rome, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Ms. Hardwick’s caregivers at Winthrop Court and Heyman Hospice.
There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Daniel’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 E. 4th Ave., Rome, Ga., 30161.
