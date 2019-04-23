Mr. George Howard Warren, age 79, of Rome, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Warren was born in Chattooga County, Ga., on April 21, 1940, son of the late Hamilton McCain and the late Virginia Warren McCain. He was a retired truck driver with A&P Trucking Company, Calhoun.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Ann Jones Warren, Rome; two daughters, Wanda Hubbard (Jeff), Lindale, and Shannon Smith (Timmy), Rome; three sons, Randy Warren (Angel), Rome, James Warren (April), Cartersville, and Jackie Warren, Rome; a sister, Florence McCain, Rome; 11 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Kenneth Crowe will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of a daughter, Wanda Hubbard.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and will include Randy, James, Jackie, Kip, and Jackson Warren, Dakota Hubbard, Skylar Oakes. and Tylar Smith.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.