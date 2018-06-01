Mr. George Anthony Scott, age 87, of Rome, Ga., passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Scott was born in Thomaston, Ga. on January 20, 1931, a son of the late Arthur Jerome Scott Sr., and Fannie Leatha Pence Scott. He had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County most of his life. Mr. Scott had been associated with Sara Lee Bakery since 1980, retiring in December of 2010. He was an avid golfer and a member of Callier Springs Country Club. Mr. Scott enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great grandson, Jayden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and six brothers.
Mr. Scott is survived by his wife, Carol Thomason Scott; one daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Jerry Walls; two granddaughters, Heather and Jeremiah Williams and Haley Culberson; great grandson, Jayden Godfrey. Several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Scott will be Sunday afternoon, May 3, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Bert Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Scott will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Sunday by 2:30 p.m. and include Jeremiah Williams, Lynn Busby, Ronnell Redwine, Michael Walls, Tracy Maner, and Eric Hunt.
