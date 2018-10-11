Genevieve Ann Marie Yvon Souder, 84, of Centre, Ala., passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 7, 2018, with her family by her bedside. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jean Rene and Marie Josephine Adrianne Yvon; a brother, Gabriel Yvon; a sister, Marie Renee Lecherbonnier; and many other brothers and sisters-in-law.
Genny, as she was known to family and friends, was born on December 15, 1933, in Passais La Conception, France. It was here she spent her childhood until moving to London, England, as a young adult and then marrying the love of her life in Brezolles, France, on October 15, 1965. Soon after, she made her home in the United States and enjoyed raising her family and planting flowers in her yard. Because of her love for baking and decorating, she was affectionately known around town as "the cake and cookie lady."
Survivors include Genny's husband of 53 years, Eugene; her son, Steven (Kelli); sisters, Ann Marie Rousell, Cecile Francis, and Therese Pinaud; sister-in-law, Faye (Bill) McLemore; her grandchildren, Elayna and Landen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Genny's request, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of food or flowers, contributions to the youth fund at Oxford First United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Genny would be appreciated.