Mrs. Geneva Baker Dempsey, age 88, died on July 13, 2019.
Geneva lived in Rome, Ga., for 84 years prior to moving to North Carolina to be near her children.
Mrs. Dempsey was born in Cave Spring, Ga., on March 3, 1931, daughter of the late John Daniel Baker and Eve Ashmore Baker.
Married in 1949, Geneva was a homemaker who excelled in sewing and cooking. She also volunteered for 20-plus years with the Red Cross at Floyd Medical Center and was long active in her church, West Rome United Methodist. Geneva learned to swim at the age of 48.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bert J. Dempsey Jr., and two sisters, Mrs. Jackie McCoy, of Rome, and Ms. Faye Baker, of Dallas, Texas. Geneva provided loving care at home for her husband during his long illness with Alzheimer's.
Survivors include two children, her daughter, Cathy D. Liang, and husband, Mark, Charlotte, N.C.; and her son, Dr. Bert J. Dempsey III, and wife, Molly, Chapel Hill, N.C. Geneva was blessed with five granddaughters, Erin Liang Dunn, Boston, Mass., Katy Liang, Chicago, Ill., Mary Liang, Raleigh N.C., Lucy Geneva Dempsey, Lexington, Va., and Alice Dempsey, Boston, Mass. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Allen Baker, of Rome, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home, 2516 New Calhoun Highway, on Friday, July 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Graveside and interment services will be held Saturday morning, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org/georgia.
