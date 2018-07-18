Mr. Gene Harlan Niblett, age 85, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Niblett was born December 15, 1932 in Alexander City, Alabama, a son of the late Ted Niblett and Ila Bell Whaley Niblett. He was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church, Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113 F. & A.M., Sam Dixon Masonic Lodge #218 in Centre, Ala., and Floyd Low 12 Club. Mr. Niblett was retired from BellSouth after 29 years of service and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. Mr. Niblett was a graduate of Rome High class of 1951 and played baseball for the Rome Hill Toppers in 1951. He loved working with his scroll saw while doing woodwork and collected baseball cards. Mr. Niblett was preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Niblett, on Sept. 16, 1959, and a sister, Geraldine Niblett Tucker, on Sept. 8, 2006.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Gerri Joyce Niblett; son, David Harlan (Tricia) Niblett, Suwanee, Ga.; daughter, Tammy Jane (Jeffrey) Niblett Richardson, Cedar Bluff, Ala.; brother, Wayne (Pat) Niblett, Hawkinsville, Ga.; grandchildren, Katie Niblett Van Zant, Matthew Niblett, Jonathan Niblett, Brittany Richardson Little, Brooke Richardson; great grandchildren, C.J. Van Zant, Will Van Zant, Caroline Van Zant, James Niblett, Olivia Niblett, Evan McKinney, Wesley Niblett, and Savannah Little; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jerry Dudley and the Rev. Mark Cosby officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113 F. & A.M. conducting Masonic graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m.until the hour of service on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the funeral home by2:30 p.m.on Friday: Matthew Niblett, Jonathan Niblett, Cody Little, Chris Van Zant, Curt Tucker, and Chris Niblett.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.