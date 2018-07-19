Mr. Gene Harlan Niblett, age 85, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jerry Dudley and the Rev. Mark Cosby officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113 F. & A.M. conducting Masonic graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mr. Niblett’s life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.