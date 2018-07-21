Gary D. Ingalsbe, age 75, of Rome, passed away on July 20, 2018 at Floyd Medical Center.
He was born on March 30, 1943 in Westmoreland, Kansas. The son of Thomas W. Ingalsbe and Cecile L. Moore Ingalsbe, he grew up in Olsburg, Kansas and graduated from Manhattan High School. Mr. Ingalsbe attended Kansas State University, prior to serving in the National Guard. He then worked for Manhattan Mutual Life Insurance Company, before transferring to State Mutual Life Insurance Company of Rome, Georgia in 1988. He married Noaleen Larson Ingalsbe on October 16, 1971 in Lusk, Wyoming. After retiring in 2006, Mr. Ingalsbe enjoyed RV traveling, camping, gardening, spending time with friends and family, and especially playing with his grandchildren. He was a member of Trinity First United Methodist Church in Rome.
Mr. Ingalsbe is survived by his wife, a son, and three daughters; Kraig (Kathy) Ingalsbe of Rome, Ga.; Karen (Jeff) Slaton of Powder Springs, Ga.; Julie (Stephen) Nemeth of Tampa, Fla.; April (Price) Oliver of Atlanta, Ga.; a sister Pat (Mike) Fells of Mulvane, KS and brother Mike (Debbie) Ingalsbe of Marble Falls, Texas; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and his dachshund Ripples.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 23, 2018, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Rome, Georgia. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Rome, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta, The Organization for Autism Research, The Special Olympics, or Trinity First United Methodist Church.