John Geston Garner died at University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital after a two-year battle with glioblastoma on August 10, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1952, to Dr. Sam and Mrs. Alice Tate Garner, of Rome, Ga. He was predeceased by his parents and his children, James Allen Garner and Alison Ann Garner; by his sister, Lynne Garner Jordan; and his brother, James Samuel Garner lll. He is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Beth and Keith Tibboel and Mardi and Charlie Andrews, and by sisters-in-law Cheryl Garner and Fran Jordan. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Alicia Haff (Corey), Laura Baker (Jon), Amy Scott (Matt), Andrea Garamone (Michael), Garner Andrews (Amy), Lynne Brons (Mickey), Betsy Andrews, Margaret Chind (Daniel), Ches Garner (Stephanie), and Sam Garner (Anabel), and 23 great nieces and nephews. John loved his family and they loved him. John graduated from Darlington School and from Centre College. He then went to graduate school at the University of Georgia in Forestry. He worked in the field of heavy mining and agricultural machinery. His favorite hobbies were sailing with the Rome Sail Club and serving with the Rome Exchange Club for the benefit of the Family Resource Center. John was a genuine friend to many, many people and maintained his unparalleled sense of humor until the end of his days. He was always the life of the party and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please send donations either to the Rome Exchange Club Family Resource Center, P.O. Box 168, Rome, Ga., 30162-0168, or to the Rome Sail Club, P.O. Box 521. Leesburg, Ala., 35983. Visitation at 3:00 p.m. and memorial service at 4:00 p.m. will be August 25, 2019, at Daniel's Funeral Home, Rome, Ga.