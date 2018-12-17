Ms. Gail Ruth Cook Dunn, age 64, of Centre, Ala., formerly of the Wax Community, Silver Creek, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 16, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.
Gail was born in Rome, Georgia, on August 22, 1954, daughter of the late Rev. Grady L. Cook and the late Christine Lankford Cook. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Aaron Grady Cook, Grady Lee Cook Jr., and George Nathanial Cook, and by a sister, Rachel Cook Driver.
Gail was a devout Christian woman, a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend to all. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Tommy Mike Dunn; sister, Betty Singleton, Austin, Texas; brother, Larry Cook (Barbara), Columbia, Tenn.; sister, Elizabeth Gresham, Perry, Ga.; sister, June Morrison (Glenn), Centre, Ala.; brother, Randy Cook (Sue), Byron, Ga.; sister-in-law, Shelia Campbell, Gulf Shores, Ala.; brother-in-law, Danny Dunn, Gulf Shores, Ala.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at 2 p.m. (Georgia time) in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Rickey Hudson and the Rev. Linda Baughtman officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. (Georgia time).
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. (Georgia time) and include: active: Joe Cook, Robby Cook, Patrick O'Neil, Brad Bates, Logan Bates, and Patrick Walker; honorary: Billy Denney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Unity Church, 101 Annie Lou Drive, Jacksonville, Ala., 36265.
Gail's family would like to give a sincere thanks to Jade and Penny. We were blessed with awesome nurses and doctors.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.