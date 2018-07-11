Gabriella Hunter Leffew, age 25, of Kingston, passed away Friday, July 6, 2018.
Gabbie was born October 29, 1992 in Raleigh, N.C.
Survivors include a daughter, Ava Lynn Leffew; mother, Jill Bell, and stepfather, Matt Bell; father, David Leffew; brothers and sisters, Jason, Joshua, Megan, Alaric; fiancé, Chris Suits; grandmother, Bobbie Whitten; grandparents, Donnie and Emily Leffew, Jeff Sturgis; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Northside Church with Dr. Phil Wade officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the service hour at the church.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.