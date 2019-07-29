Mrs. Judy Ann Malone Fuqua, age 59, of Rome, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Mrs. Fuqua was born in Rome, Ga., February 22, 1960, the daughter of the late Myril Holloway Malone and William Morgan Malone Sr. She was a graduate of West Rome High School. Mrs. Fuqua was a registered nurse, graduating from Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1982. She was a nurse at Georgia Baptist Hospital and Floyd Medical Center as a medical surgical nurse for many years. She is survived by her loving husband Brandon Shane Fuqua; brothers, William Malone Jr., of Rome, Ray (Judy Lynn) Malone, of Cartersville; sisters, Nancy (Dan) Yearout, of Ringgold, and Pat (Steve) Mullen, of Rome. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Leah Malone, Niki Malone, Emily Plumley, Stephen Mullen, Lindsay Mullen; great nieces, Savanah and Kennedy Plumley, and mother-in-law, Anise Logan. The family will receive friends at the residence of 306 Pheasant Run SE, Rome, Ga. 30161, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Heyman Hospice for their loving and wonderful care. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request memorial contributions to be made to The ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, D.C., 20005. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.