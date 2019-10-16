Lollie Ernestine Wansley Fryer, age 96, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Ernestine was born on Dec. 19, 1922 to McCarter Wansley and Lollie Belle Crow Wansley in Carnesville, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a BS degree in Home Economics. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and Kappa Delta Pi society. She then worked as a Home Economist for Georgia Power. Ernestine married Edward Louis Fryer III on June 22, 1946. Ed and Ernestine lived in Rome, Georgia and she was a member of First United Methodist Church and Mountain View Garden Club. She was predeceased by her husband and son Edward Louis Fryer IV. Ernestine is survived by her daughter Elizabeth McCarter Fryer Taylor, son-in-law Ansel McCoy Taylor Jr, grandsons Benjamin McCoy Taylor, James McCarter Taylor and wife Meghan Sweet Taylor, and John Conley Taylor. Other survivors include brothers Carter Wansley and Jon Wansley, and sister Mary Ann Solomon. She was predeceased by brothers Jack Wansley and Alan Wansley, and sisters Elizabeth Gazdick and Louise Abercrombie. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, 1 Church St NE, Rome, Georgia. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.