Mary Jean Broome Fricks Mrs. Mary Jean Broome Fricks, daughter of Margaret (Maggie) Holtzlcaw Broome and Cyrus A. (Buster) Broome, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Mrs. Fricks was born in Floyd Springs, GA October 2, 1932 and lived her entire life in Rome. Mrs. Fricks was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Fricks on September 1, 2016, after a marriage of over 62 years. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Broome. She is survived by 3 sons; Tim (Beverly) Fricks of Flowery Branch, Ga.; Brad (Amy) Fricks of Braselton, Ga.; and Phil (Amanda) Fricks of Rome, Ga; five grandchildren: Jake, Ben, Mary Anna, Katie, and Samuel Fricks; step grandchildren Kerrie (Kevin) Martin, and Kyle Matthews; step great grandchildren Connor and Huckleberry. Mrs. Fricks graduated from Armuchee High School and the North Georgia Business College. She worked in the insurance industry in Rome for over 50 years. She was active in the Insurance Women of Rome & Floyd County, Quota Club, and participated in many other civic causes and charities. Mrs. Fricks was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She especially enjoyed volunteering at the preschool in her retirement. A Memorial Service to celebrate Jean's life will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Ga. with Rev. Dr. Sam Henderson and Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to Westminster Presbyterian Church. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the caregivers at Renaissance Marquis for their exceptional support where Mrs. Fricks resided for many years, the staff at Redmond Regional Medical Center during her recent stay, and the staff at Heyman Hospice. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.