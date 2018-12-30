Mrs. Freida Lois Middleton Hales, age 89, of Rome passed away Friday December 28, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Hales was born September 23, 1929, in Cave Spring, a daughter of the late David Shelton Middleton, and Edna Inez Waldrop Middleton. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Hales was a Registered Nurse receiving her nursing degree from Caraway Methodist Medical Center, in Birmingham, Al, she was retired from maternity at Floyd Medical Center after 28 years of service. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marilyn Elaine Holcomb.
Survivors include a son, James David Hales, Rome; grandson, Robert Nathan Holcomb, Rome; special cousin, Ella Mae Randall, Boston, Ga.; very special friends, John and Becky Richard, Wes and Kathy Edwards, Larry and Wanda Looney, Wilma Chislom, Shane and Lisa McCartney.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday December 31, 2018 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Manning, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome Ga. 30165.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Boy Scout Troop 34 in care of Scoutmaster, John Richard.
A special thanks to nursing staff at Heyman Hospice.
