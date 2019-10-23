Mrs. Lori Ann Byars Freeman, age 64, of Rome, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at a local hospital. Mrs. Freeman was born on Nov. 11, 1954, in Summerville, Georgia to Ann Lowery Byars and the late Loray Byars. In addition to her father, Mrs. Freeman was also preceded in death by her husband, Vance Lee Freeman. She was a 1972 graduate of Chattooga High School and went on to receive her associate in Nursing at the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing. Mrs. Freeman was a nurse for 40 years and retired from Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tn, in 2016. Survivors include her mother, Ann Lowery Byars, Rome; two sisters, Julie Pierce, Rome, and Lisa Wimberley (Robert), Ellenwood; a brother, Rick Byars (Nannette), Centre, AL; nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Mrs. Freeman will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. David Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1 until 3 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. At other times, the family may be contacted at their residences. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and include; Joel Byars, T.J. Pierce, Darren Clemons, Nathan Schley, Daniel Terrell and Jacob Jones. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.