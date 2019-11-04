Henry Larkin Freeman Jr., 87, of Cartersville passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cartersville with Reverend Les Walker officiating. Burial and military honors ceremony with follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Builders for Christ (https://kingdomworkers.com/donate/donate-to-a-program/builders-for-christ/donate/) or the Wounded Warrior Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=11585&ovr_acv_id=6794&campaignSource=ONLINE&source=BS19001&gclsrc=aw.ds&ds_rl=1264110&gclid=Cj0KCQiAtf_tBRDtARIsAIbAKe0wp92kfDm2qviegc2M6uaJt5656oWpX_s4YDiAF9oGoEK_MYShw2saAuUoEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds). Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Henry Larkin Freeman, Jr.; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories and to post condolence messages.