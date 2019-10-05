Mrs. Doris Jean Freeman, age 92, of Rome passed away on Oct. 1, 2019 at a Local Healthcare Facility. Mrs. Freeman was born in Crossville, Al. on Feb. 4, 1927. She attended Armuchee Church of God, and Trinity United Christian Church. She was the daughter of the late Franklin L. Money and Obera Louise Money. She was also preceded in death by husband Winston W. Freeman. Also, preceded in death one son, Allen Lee Ineichen, two sisters, Lois Smith, Agnes Lofland, one Brother, John Money. Survivors Include one brother Wallace Money (Peggy), Summerville. One son, Randy Ineichen (Mary), Marietta. Four grandchildren, Becky Hogan (Rickey), Emily Hoffman (Jason), Joseph Ineichen, (Misty), Cher Swindle, (Marc); 10 Great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 Daniels Funeral Home. From 11 a.m. til 12:30 p.m. Graveside services at 1 p.m. at the cemetery beside Unite, 554 Harmony Rd SE Silver Creek, Ga 30173. Rev. Joseph Ineichen officiating.