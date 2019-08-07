Mr. Alvin Stover Freeman Sr., age 76, of Rome, Ga., passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Mr. Freeman was born in Floyd County, Ga., on September 26, 1942, son of the late Franklin W. "Booger" Freeman and the late Gladys Lillian Logan Freeman. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Carl Freeman. Mr. Freeman was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he served nearly 20 years on the Rome-Floyd Fire Department and was a member of the Fire Department Honor Guard. A local pawn broker, Mr. Freeman also restored antiques and enjoyed auctions. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Sutton Freeman, to whom he was married on August 14, 1970; three children, Chip (Cindy), Chad (Robin), and Cheri (Michael); 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby Yarbrough (Jim) and Mary Ann Crawford; a brother, Olin Freeman (Joyce); nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Sutton, the Rev. Michael Edwards, and Pastor Joe Hayman officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard extending military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. Pallbearers will include the following grandsons and nephews: Skye, Landon, Wil, C.J., Hudson, Bowen, Robbie, Josh, and Jamie. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.