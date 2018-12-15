Fredrich W. "Freddie" Giles, Sr., age 54, of Silver Creek, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 14, 2018, following a long battle with ALS.
Freddie was born on August 25, 1964, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Freddie graduated from Coosa High School in 1982. In 1991, he married Sabrina Lawler. Their son "Chipper" (Freddie's pride and joy), was born in 1993. Freddie was a jack of all trades, that included a paper maker at Inland, an exterminator, and was also in construction. He was by far the world's biggest Georgia Tech Fan. Go Jackets!! THWG! Freddie was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale.
Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Paul Giles, Sr., and Doris Haynie Giles. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Sabrina Lawler Giles, and their son, Chip; brother, Paul Giles (Brenda), and a sister, Paula Giles Claytor; several nieces and nephews: Josh and Kathryn Claytor (Reece and Brooks); Jena and Jeff Lowery (Dawson and Cohen); Joe Claytor; Jessi Giles, Will Otting, Kelli and Shane Dover (Hunter), Julie and Jesse Burkhalter, Emily and Blake Russell (Maddox and Scout), Molly Hall (Paxton and Lennox).
A celebration of Freddie's life will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at 6pm at Calvary Baptist Church. Dr. Gary Graves and Freddie's Pastor, the Rev. Eric Whelchel will officiate with others sharing.
The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, from 3 until 5:45pm.
Sabrina and the family would like to express great gratitude to the nurses and caregivers who helped with the care of Freddie. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You are and have been an amazing blessing: Melissa Hooker, Paige Hughes, Drena Ayers, Tricia Smith, Amanda Siffles, Jamie Rogers, Jenn Marie Palmer, Shannon Meyers, Bob Andrews, Jeff Story, Mary and Derek Weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Freddie Giles Benefit Fund at any Heritage First Bank.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.