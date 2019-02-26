Mr. Fred Lee Fleming, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, in Alexandria, La.
Mr. Fleming was born in Attalla, Alabama, on January 18, 1938, son of the late Ernest Fleming and the late Myrtle Peterson Fleming. He was also preceded in death by six siblings; Ruth Woods, Margaret Holmes, Clyde Ritchey, L.C. Fleming, James Fleming, and Bob Fleming.
Mr. Fleming was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees, serving from 1955-1959, and worked for a number of years as a truck driver for Signal Delivery Company and Heartland Express.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Bishop Fleming; son, James Ernest Fleming (Kathy), Philpot, Ky.; daughter, Ruth Elizabeth "Liz" Fleming Pollock (Clint), Alexandria, La.; grandchildren; Cheri L. Fleming Mayhugh (Robert), Jacksonville, Fla.; Travis L. Fleming, Philpot, Ky.; Jacob M. Pollock and Rachel E. Pollock, Alexandria, La.; great grandchildren, Dominic Santoro, Ethan Mayhugh, and Leo Mayhugh, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Lana Fleming, Denton, Texas; sister, Ramona Popplewell; brother, Glen Fleming; a sister-in-law, Helen Fleming; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post No. 5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and include James Fleming, Travis Fleming, Clint Pollock, Jacob Pollock, Glen Fleming, Bud Ritchey, and Michael Dunham.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.