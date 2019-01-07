Mr. Fred Albert Simcox, age 77, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018.
Mr. Simcox was born on June 9, 1941, in Jersey Shore, Pa., son of the late Fredrick L. and Jeannie Amanda Ruhl Simcox. He was a veteran of the United States Army and prior to retirement was associated with Lockheed Corporation.
Mr. Simcox is survived by his wife, Joy Beatty Crigler-Simcox; son, James Simcox; daughter, Tina Louise Simcox; two sisters, Linda Simcox and Joanne Wilson.
Mr. Simcox will be buried at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga., on Monday, January 7, 2019, with the Honor Guard of Shanklin-Attaway Post Five American Legion conferring military rites.
