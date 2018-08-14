Mrs. Frankie B. Dunaway, age 94 of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 14, 2018, at Chulio Hills Health & Rehab of Rome.
Mrs. Dunaway was born July 19, 1924 in Blairsville, daughter of the late Henry F. Brown and the late Celesta Thomason Brown. She was a homemaker and the eldest member of Fairview Baptist Church. Mrs. Dunaway was a wonderful cook, having made more cakes for the neighborhood than most bakeries.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Dunaway; four sisters and six brothers.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Rev. Jim Reynolds of Rome; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Cindy Dunaway of Armuchee; sister, Ethel Self of Columbia, S.C.; four grandchildren, Kerry Dunaway, Shannon Krause, Jennifer Reynolds and Amanda Reynolds Davidson; and three great-grandchildren, Riley Krause, Daniel Krause and Allie Dunaway.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dunaway will be held on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Drummond and Rev. Larry Davis officiating. Interment services will follow in the family lot of Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday prior to the service from noon until the funeral hour.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral service for Mrs. Frankie B. Dunaway.