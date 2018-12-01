Mrs. Frances Yvonne "Fran" Bice, age 53, of Silver Creek, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.
Mrs. Bice was born in Rome, GA on June 10, 1965, daughter of Paul Ernest Huggins, Jr. and the late Emma Ruth Nolan. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Paul Ernest Huggins, III, and by a niece, Amber Revae Huggins.
Fran attended Coosa High School and Coosa Valley Tech. A Certified Nursing Assistant, she was employed at Floyd Medical Center for several years in Physical Therapy. Mrs. Bice was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Randall E. Bice, to whom she was married on October 29, 1982; 5 daughters, Ashley Carr (Josh), Euharlee; Tara Matthews (Chad), Silver Creek; Heather Barton (Dan), Salem, OH; Jenna Carpenter (Ethan), Silver Creek; and Haley Bice, Silver Creek; 4 grandchildren, Noah Carpenter, Camden Carpenter, Mollie Mae Matthews, and Rhett Carr; her father, Paul Ernest Huggins, Jr. (Debby), Rome; her mother-in-law, Betty Jane Barnard, Centre, AL; her brother-in-law, James Bice, Rome.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at the graveside in East View Cemetery. Dr. Philip May will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen: Josh Carr, Chad Matthews, Dan Barton, Ethan Carpenter, Brandon Leroy, and Brandon Pilcher. In lieu of flowers, consult with the family concerning memorial donations.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.