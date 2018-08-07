Frances Mangum Davis, 86, of Rome, died at home on August 4, 2018.
Frances was born May 10, 1932 in Terry, Mississippi, daughter of Agnes and Robert Mangum. She graduated from Terry High School in Terry, Mississippi and went on to attend Mississippi College, Clinton, Miss. for two years, at which time she left school to marry her husband of 66 years, William Simmons Davis. Frances was a homemaker and business woman who raised three children.
Frances loved her church, First Baptist Church, Rome, where she was the first female deacon and chairperson of the flower committee for many years. She was active in many civic organizations; in particular she had genuine enthusiasm for the interests of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Davies Homeless Shelter, and the Chieftains Museum.
Among her many talents, Frances was known for her love of flowers and beauty. Her first business, Pocket Full of Posies, was based upon her love for regional flora and decorative elegance. Drawing from her Southern heritage, she worshiped the Lord and honored many with beloved Magnolia, Queens Anne’s Lace, and local ferns. This basic premise provided her the opportunity to celebrate regional beauty in many venues and contexts, from funerals and weddings to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. Frances’ love for tradition led her to purchase Wyatt’s, an anchor Broad Street business, where for over 80 years one could still have a store credit account and take out the finest home decor on approval.
Frances had a great concern for the welfare of others. She divided her time between caring well for her family and the greater Rome homeless community by serving regularly in the Rome Soup Kitchen. Her love for her church led her to invest many hours arranging flowers for the sanctuary, as well as providing her professional design counsel for various renovation projects. One of Frances’ favorite events each year was the annual fundraiser for Chieftains Museum, the Herb Sale. In addition to advancing the concerns and interests of the museum, she loved to help patrons of the sale find exactly what they needed.
She is survived by her husband, William S. Davis, M.D.; her children, William S. Davis Jr. (Kathy), M. Alisa Davis (Todd Nagell), Robert M. Davis (Amy); her sister, Margaret Morgan, and her brother, Robert Mangum (Edith). Frances is also survived by her grandchildren, Sadler and William Davis; Ada, Ali, and Davis Allaire; Sam and Garrett Nagell; and Mary Grace, Annie, and Frances Davis.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rome. A private inurnment will follow the service at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.