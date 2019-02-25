Frances Malone Del Rosso, 94, formerly of Rome, Georgia, died February 6, 2019, near the home of her daughter Rebecca in South Carolina. Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 72 years, Raymond Anthony Del Rosso. Ray died in Rome, Georgia on August 10, 2017.
Born April 14, 1924, in Atlanta, Georgia, Frances was the daughter of the late Alma Lucille Hurst and Oswell Terry Malone and the sister of her late twin brothers, George and William Malone.
Frances is survived by her beloved daughters, Terry Jennings (Jerry) and Rebecca Branham (Robert); her adored grandchildren, Matthew Jennings (Fernanda Zermoglio), Allison Curtis (Keith), Jennifer Brown (Mac), Anna Cline (Jeff), Miriam Smith (Travis), and Anthony Esquith. She was a loving "Doll Doll" to her great-grandchildren, Tsali, Lily, Laurel, Connor, Duncan, Charlie, Bridget, Crosby, Keegan, and Parker. Frances is also survived by her much loved caretaker and friend, Eunice "Sunshine" Henderson.
Frances met Ray while she was a senior at Girls High in Atlanta and Ray was a student at Georgia Tech. World War II interrupted their romance when Ray left for the Pacific as a naval aviator. Home on leave, Ray married Frances July 10, 1945. Frances completed her degree at Agnes Scott College. After the war, she and Ray returned to Ray's hometown, Rochester, New York, where Ray completed college and their daughter Terry was born. Ray and Frances made many moves during Ray's career with the Social Security Administration before settling in Baltimore, Maryland, where they raised their daughters and had a wide circle of dear friends. Frances was a dedicated social worker in Baltimore City and started an adoption outreach program to military families. In 1978, Ray and Frances retired to Rome, Georgia, to be near Terry's family.
Frances was a gracious and caring friend and neighbor. She enjoyed her book, bridge, and garden clubs, volunteering at the library, and traveling with her husband. Her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the lights of her life. May Frances and Ray rest in peace together in the hearts of those who have loved them so well.
There will be a remembrance celebration of Frances's life for family and friends at the Georgia National Cemetery for Veterans, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, Georgia, on Friday March 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.