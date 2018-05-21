Mrs. Frances Kerns Barton, age 91, of Armuchee, passed away Saturday, May 19, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Barton was born on January 17, 1927, in Dawson County, Ga., daughter of the late Marion Dudley Kerns and the late Annie Hulsey Kerns. She graduated from Armuchee High School in 1942, and worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Bell Bombers in Marietta from 1943 until 1945. She married Mr. Harold L. Barton, at the end of 1945, on Christmas Eve. In addition to working as a Riveter, Mrs. Barton was associated with department stores in downtown Rome, as a young lady. Once she was blessed with children, Frances became full time Mom. She loved taking care of her family, listening to Bluegrass music, working in the garden, canning and cooking. Mrs. Barton was especially excited when she became a grandmother. The grandbabies and great-grandbabies became her world. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Judge” Lloyd Barton, by a sister, Louise Dew, and by two brothers, Robert Kerns and Marion Kerns.
Survivors include her son, Ronald “Ron” Barton (Theresa), Rome; her daughter, Sherry A. Baker (Ed), Armuchee; her son, James G. Barton, Armuchee; five grandchildren, Kristen Wagner (Robin), Rome, Keri Burkett (Linc), Rome, Candice Cole (Shaun), Jamie Barton, Atlanta, Tyler Barton, Armuchee; great-grandchildren, Bodie Fox, Blaine Fox, Gauge Burkett, Kelsie Burkett, Aaron Cole, Able Cole, Alex Beavers, Harper Barton, Ryleigh Wagner and Brenya Wheeler; sister-in-law, Erline Kerns, Marietta.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at 2 p.m., in the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church with the Rev. Wayne Hopper and the Rev. Dale McConkey officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, May 22, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church on Wednesday by 1:30 PM and include: Tim Carney, Andy Lee, Bodie Fox, Gauge Burkett, Tyler Barton and Shaun Cole.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in memory of Mrs. Frances K. Barton, 2341 Everett Springs Road, Armuchee, GA, 30105 or to Alzheimer’s Association,P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090, or donate by phone, call 800.272.3900.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.