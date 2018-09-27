Mrs. Frances Hudson Booth, of Rome, Georgia, was born on May 31, 1927. She was a long-term member of Bryant Chapel Church, where she sang in the choir. She was a caregiver and welcomed many children into her home.
Mrs. Frances H. Booth was called home on Saturday, September 22, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Booth Sr.; her parents, Ed and Annie Belle Hudson; two sons, David and Roy "Buddy" Booth; four brothers, George, William, Joe, and Fred; and two sisters, Catherine and Doris.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, George and Richard (Vernelle) Booth, both of Rome, Georgia; six grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
There were people who cared deeply for her including her nephew, Charles William Hudson, Mary McMullen, and Cathy Robinson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, 24 Shady Lane, Rome, with pastor Clenta Walker officiating. Mrs. Booth will rest from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Silver Creek, Georgia.
The family will receive friends at 314 Woodbine Ave., Rome.