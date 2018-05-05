Mrs. Frances Holler Formby, preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Aaron
Formby, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018. She is survived by her three children, Sam
Formby(Angela), Beth Formby, and Fran Buice (Richard). She is also survived by her sister
Dot Storey, and grandchildren, SamuelFormby (Tiffany), Kristi Brigman (Matt),
Elizabeth McGehee (Clark), David Formby, Clara Formby, and Benjamin Formby.
Frances Formby was born in Rome, GA on September 2, 1922. She graduated from Rome High
School in 1939 and later married Jim, an Army Air Force pilot in 1945 following WWII.Jim and
Frances were married for 65 years and were active members at Trinity United Methodist
Church. Together they worked at National City Bank and got to know many people in the town
they called home. Mother of three and grandmother of six, Frances loved spending time with her
family most and was always ready for a gathering and visit. She found much joy in cooking
and hosted countless meals around her table. She treasured her many “famous Formby family
food photos”. Frances was an avid bridge player, jigsaw puzzler and loved any type
of word puzzle she could get her hands on (excelling at any Jumblepuzzle).
A celebration of Frances’s life will be held on Monday, May 7, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity
United Methodist Church, Building A. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45
p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in building B.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity United Methodist Church (606 Turner
McCall Blvd SW, Rome, GA 30165) or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made