Mrs. Frances Geneva Wilson “Nanny” Miles, age 85, of Dalton, Ga., took her heavenly flight on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, surrounded by her family.
Frances, known to most as “Nanny,” was born in Flat Rock, Ala., on December 24, 1932, a daughter of the late James Olen Wilson Sr. and Cynthia Emma Dover Wilson. She was raised in Trion, Ga., moving to Dalton in the early 1940s. Nanny was a lifelong member of the Church of God of the Union Assembly. She worked for many years at Crown Cotton Mill until they closed and then for a period of time she worked for Southern Bell Telephone. She ended her career with Shaw Industries until the time of her retirement. Nanny loved traveling, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Nanny is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, J.C. Miles Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, and Ray Miles and his wife, Kay; two granddaughters, Felicia LaCraie Adams and Leigh Robinson; three grandsons and their wives, Shalon and Tammy Miles, LaDane and Joy Miles, and Torrey and April Miles; nine great grandchildren and two great, great grandsons; one sister, Anne Ruth Bell; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Vondell Wilson, the Rev. James Olen “Oley” Wilson Jr., and his wife, Alleen, and David and Peggy Wilson. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Nanny will be held on Friday afternoon, September 7, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Church of God of the Union Assembly sanctuary, 2211 South Dixie Highway, Dalton, Ga., 30720, with Pastor Stoney Kiser, her former pastor the Rev. Charlie T. Pratt III, and her son, the Rev. Ray Miles, officiating. Interment will follow in West Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening for 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Church of God of the Union Assembly. She will rest on Friday at the church from 12:00 noon until the service hour.
Grandsons and great grandsons (Hunter, Jaydon, Braiden, and Landon Miles) will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will include granddaughters, great granddaughters (Kayla Adams, Carleigh Adams, Kelsey Robinson, and Emma Robinson) along with Tom Dyer, Landau Bright, Derek Bright, Brantley Wilson, Chad Wilson, and Casen Miles.
You are invited to visit www.salmonfunerahome.com to share memories and post tributes.
