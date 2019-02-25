Frances Elizabeth Higgins Roper, age 87, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2019, with family at her side.
She was born in 1931 in Rome, Georgia, and graduated from Armuchee High, where her yearbook noted that she was the quietest in her class. She married Roy Lee Roper in 1955 in Rome and began a family. She and Roy later moved to the metro Atlanta area where they lived in Decatur, raising two sons and two daughters before retiring to Buford, Georgia.
Frances was a Christian and attended Southside Baptist Church when she was living in Rome and other churches later in life in the metro Atlanta area. She enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, sewing, cooking, and going places.
Mrs. Roper was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. William Oscar Higgins and Mrs. Sigrid Maria Bergwall Higgins; her husband, Roy Lee Roper; two half-siblings, Raymond Higgins and Helen Higgins Gay; a brother, Howard Higgins.
She is survived by six siblings, Marie Higgins Hawkins, Louise Higgins Mathis, John Higgins, Fred Higgins, David Higgins, and Christine Higgins Ellison; two sons, Robert Daniel Roper and Randolph Bryan Roper; two daughters, Sylvia Marie Roper Brewer and Tammy Louise Roper Bentley; four grandsons, Jason Daniel Roper, Trevor Stephen Bentley, Tyler Douglas Bentley, Thomas Robert Bentley; one great grandson:,Brandon Michael Roper; many cousins, nieces, nephews.
Daniel's Funeral Home, 901 East Second Avenue, Rome, Ga., has charge of the arrangements. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with the chapel service officiated by the Rev. Steve Felker at 2:00 p.m., followed by interment at Floyd Memory Gardens in Rome.