Mr. Foster Hugh Selman, Sr. Lt. Col. (Ret.) US Air Force, age 89, of Texas Valley, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 4, 2018, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 7, 2018, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.at Daniel's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 8, 2018, at 3:00 p.m.at New Armuchee Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Armuchee Cemetery in Texas Valley. A complete obituary will be in Saturday’s paper.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.