Foster Hugh Selman Sr., Lt. Col. (Ret.) U.S. Air Force, age 89, of Texas Valley, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Redmond Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Lt. Col. Selman was born in Floyd County, Ga. on February 25, 1929, the son of the late Foster Selman, who passed away March 30, 1964, and Myrtle Brown Selman, who passed away July 4, 1980.
He was a graduate of Armuchee High School, Jacksonville State University, and Peabody College, Nashville, Tenn. He taught and coached at Armuchee High School from 1953-1980. After retiring, he taught and coached golf at Riverside Military Academy.
He began as an Army recruit and retired as Lt. Col. in the Air Force with over 38 years of combined service. He served on the Wing Commander's Staff (Maj. General) where his unit was awarded the “AF Outstanding Unit Award” for seven consecutive years.
He was a Mason and a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon Emeritus, Sunday School teacher, and choir member.
He was a life member of the National Association for Uniformed Services, Military Officer Association of America, Air Force Association (first president of Coosa Valley AFA), Reserve Officers Association, Floyd-Rome Retired Teachers Association, and Georgia Retired Teachers Association.
The North Floyd Softball Complex was named in his honor July 28, 2011, and he was also inducted into the 2013 Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement on February 25, 2013, his 84th birthday.
He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Bettie Polston Selman, and infant grandson, Samuel Tribble Hale Robison.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia McDermont Selman; a daughter, Leigh Selman Robison and her husband, William H. Robison IV (Robbie); a son, Foster Hugh Selman Jr. (Trip) and his wife, Karen Smith Selman; grandchildren, William H. Robison V (Quinn), Ian Tribble Robison (Tribb) and his wife, Teresa Pieklik Robison; Foster Hugh Selman III (Trey), Sarah Louise Selman, great-grandson, Ian William Robison, and nephew, Joseph Albert Early III (Jae).
Visitation will be Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Daniel's Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 8, 2018, at New Armuchee Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Mikel Garrett and the Rev. Horace Stewart officiating. Mr. Mac Eubanks will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Armuchee Cemetery in Texas Valley with full military honors.
Pallbearers will be his son-in-law, three grandsons, nephew, and Dr. Kenn Griffith. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Highway, Armuchee, Ga. 30105.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.