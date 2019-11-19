Mr. David Horton Ford Sr., age 75, of Euharlee, Ga. transitioned November 15, 2019. Funeral service for Mr. Ford will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Metropolitan UMC (700 Broad St.) at 12 Noon. Interment will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at 10:00 AM. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6 PM - 7 PM at F.K. Jones Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a donation to Metropolitan UMC in memory of David Horton Ford Sr. Please keep Mrs. Barbara Ford and the entire family lifted up in prayer. Care and Direction entrusted to F.K. Jones Funeral Home. Send flowers to the service of Mr. David Horton Ford Sr.
